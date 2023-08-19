The New Reading Library opened in the 900 block of North Street today. Mercy Health St Rita's generously donated the space to the Central Lima Neighborhood Association for public use. Although more infrastructure will be added, the library is now accessible to everyone from sunrise to sunset daily.
"People of the community can come daily to read and enjoy. We have little libraries here, and it is a beautiful, peaceful spot right here across from Mercy Health," says Sarah Creighton, Treasurer of the Central Lima Neighborhood Association.
Children who attend the Central Lima Neighborhood Association's Reading Park can enjoy books that are always available to help them with their reading.
Additionally, the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Museum opened today in Roschman Park. This fun and interactive exhibit teaches children about dinosaurs and what it's like to be an archaeologist.
"Kids can come in here, and they can touch all the fossils. Most of them, and we can teach them about the Different fossils and what they mean and how to speak sort of when you have traced fossils. We can teach you about that. We also have a full-grown Velociraptor here." explains entertainer Eric Teas.
The Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Museum will also be open every day from noon to 8 pm during the Allen County Fair.