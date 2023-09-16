The block party was an extension of Club 129, a project by St. Rita's aimed at improving the health and well-being of the neighborhood through an Ohio Health Improvement Zone Grant. Many agencies, vendors, and activities were available at the event, including free health screenings and a Bike Rodeo presented by the Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force and Active Allen County. The Bike Rodeo was designed to teach children between the ages of 5 and 12 about bike safety, provide helmet fittings, and raffle off ten bikes donated by Crankers Cycling.
"It allows us to take our services from the hospital and meet them here in their own neighborhood, build a relationship with them, and make sure they're getting the screening that they need to be healthy and thrive. This is just another way to give back. So, we're hoping to continue to do this. It's really been a wildly successful event already." said Tyler Smith, Mercy Health-St. Rita's Director of Community Health.
The Block Party was made possible by the Lima Police Department, Team RoadRunners, the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission, The Wheelhouse, and the Central Lima Neighborhood Association in partnership with Mercy Health St. Rita's Hospital.