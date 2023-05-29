The Memorial Day Parade, which honors those who have served, has been brought back thanks to the Friends of Lima. "We thought it was important that we honor our fallen veterans by bringing back the parade. The process involved monthly meetings, orchestrating the fly-over, getting the veterans together, and getting the Grand Marshalls together to represent." said Aaron Poling, a member of the Friends of Lima.
The parade featured floats from various groups like the VFW, local churches, and businesses, including US Army's Tank Plant. The Lima Locos and several high schools from the area also participated by handing out candy, which was very popular among the younger audience. "My favorite part was people throwing out candy. I'm having fun because we got all the candy." added Jojo and Kaiden, two of the children in attendance.
While most children were thrilled about the free candy at the parade, many of them were also aware of the event's purpose. When asked what they would say to those who fought for our freedom, a boy requested to speak. "I would say thank you and thank you for fighting for our country." expressed Evertt Migura. More than a few of those men and women were in attendance at the city's Memorial Day parade. Veterans who served during or after World War ll walked or rode in vehicles as they interacted with people in the crowd. Many of them, along with city officials were excited to see the large number of people honoring the lives of our fallen soldiers.
"I'm very proud of the community for coming out in remembrance of Memorial Day. The parade was one of the largest that I've seen in a long time." commented Lima Mayor, Sharetta Smith.
As the extended weekend, bargain deals, and trips to the lake come to an end, it's important to remember that Memorial Day is a time for Americans to reflect and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for our freedom.