This event was organized in partnership with the Philippian Church and Bridge Builders to assist students in buying uniforms and offer free healthcare screenings by Lima Memorial Health System. There were also various fun activities for kids, such as bounce houses, face painting, and raffle drawings. And to strengthen the community bond before the beginning of the school year, the Community Development Corporation grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for a cookout.
"I think we're, hopefully, providing some uniforms for some people who don't actually have the money to buy it themselves. So, we can all help get them started with the first or second set of uniforms. Also, if we can get them checked out for some healthcare events, they can find something. Hopefully, they don't find anything, but at least they get the information that they need." says Saul Allen, President of the South Lima Community Development Corporation.
Although it was the first year for the Back-to-School Block Party and Health Fair, the South Lima Community Development Corporation intends to hold it again next year.