COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's Fifth District Congressman wants to see the United States better utilize its resources to help reduce energy costs.
GasBuddy says the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is just under $3.50. But Congressman Bob Latta would like to see that number go even lower. Latta's House Committee is working on ways to increase the production of fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and natural gas to help push energy costs lower.
"We got to make sure that people in Washington have to understand what people out here in rural America have to have, and that is low-cost energy," says Latta. "So, they can take care of their homes and businesses."
While high energy costs are hitting everyone hard, farmers are seeing a large impact on their bottom line as prices remain high.
"We got to have oil and we have to have the natural gas to produce the chemicals and the fertilizer that the farmers put of the fields," says Latta. "Also, when they are out during planting season, some are still out planting right now, the big problem is the fuel prices. It cost a lot of money to fuel up those tractors and in the fall those combines."
Latta's committee is also looking at the growth of broadband access and making sure that all the federal money spent to expand it is being spent effectively.