Hundreds of people came out to the annual all you can eat Convoy Fire Pancake Day. Throughout the morning families and friends enjoyed pancakes and whole hog sausages. The breakfast was served by volunteers.
The fire department was also hard at work as they cooked pancakes and sausages in a trailer outside. Because convoy is a volunteer fire department it can be difficult at times to cover all their expenses. But with the extra money from this event, it helps them cover necessary costs.
“This little fundraiser here we’ll raise some money and it will take the pressure off of our budget and we’ll maybe be able to put some more people through training and buy some protective gear,” said Gary Kreischer, Convoy Fire Chief.
The Convoy Fire and EMS has held this event for 42 years. The next one will be held February 6 of next year.