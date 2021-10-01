Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

The Crossroads Crisis Center is working hard this month to bring Domestic Violence Awareness to our area.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our local crisis center has an array of events to get the community involved. One of the events includes tree planting and decorating. Every year, Crossroads decorates trees around Lima in purple ribbons and bulbs, and they even plant a new tree every year. The crisis center says their main goal is to educate people about domestic violence.
"We want them to really engage and learn about domestic violence. There's a lot of assumptions, there are a lot of things people just assume to be true which is not. We have to know the facts to actually truly help, and help end this."
For a list of events and more information, you can visit the Crossroads Crisis Center Facebook Page.