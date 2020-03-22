It wasn't your typical going away party. There's no food, music or crowds of people. But instead there were cars upon cars, full of people patiently waiting to say their goodbyes to the soon to be sailor.
“Having people drive through to say congratulations and come and see me it’s even more emotional I think because you can’t hug them and you can’t show that love but it’s just that you know it’s there and you feel the support and it’s just amazing,” said Samantha Wehri, a Delphos-native.
This wasn't how Samantha's mom and friends envisioned sending her off to the navy. They had already planned a party for her on the last week of March. But when Governor Mike DeWine ordered gatherings to be no more than 10 people, they knew they had to come up with something else.
“We were on a text together and they just all said hey if we can’t party we’re going to go ahead and put this together and we’re going to make it happen,” said Amy Wehri, Samantha’s mom.
And sure enough they did. Within a day they organized everything and invited the community to the going away drive thru party on Sunday. Amy says she's grateful to those who came out support Samantha.
“Delphos is so amazing with everybody that volunteers and puts in all the time and effort into everything, I knew they would,” said Amy.
In the next week or so Samantha will leaving home for the navy. And as she prepares for this new journey she says she excited for what the future has to offer.
“I can’t wait to go out there and serve my country and when people say thank you for your service my response is thank you for letting me serve,” said Samantha. “Thank you for giving me this opportunity.”