DeWine announces efforts to reduce inequities in vaccine distribution

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced new efforts to provide the vaccine to those struggling in the state of Ohio.
DeWine on Tuesday stated that the pandemic has highlighted inequities in the healthcare system, specifically with Ohioans who might not have access to healthcare or are able to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
In an effort to address those inequities, Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve highly vulnerable neighborhoods have been provided the vaccine for distribution. More than 60 centers in the state of Ohio will be receiving these vaccines this week.
The State of Ohio will also be working with federally qualified health centers, faith-based communities, and local health departments to pilot pop-up vaccination sites in at-risk communities.
Transportation options are also being worked out in order to ensure that there are no barriers for those who want to receive the vaccine, according to DeWine.
The Ohio Department of Aging will also be working with the state to help senior citizens receive the vaccine. Next week, six events will be planned in Ohio to provide the vaccine at Senior Affordable Housing Complexes.
"There are about 87,000 older Ohioans living in these sites, we have identified more than 700 sites within high-density metropolitan and suburban areas," said Ursel McElroy, Director of the Ohio Department of Aging. "This approach will make it possible for us to take the vaccine directly to their homes and this will service tens of thousands of older Ohioans."
Governor DeWine also shared that the state has been working closely with the Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group to continue to gain a better understanding of barriers to vaccination and to help develop solutions.
A live-streamed virtual town hall will take place on February 22nd, where Ohioans will be able to participate to learn more information on vaccine distribution.