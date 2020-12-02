With our first snowfall of the season now with us, you may be curious to know what kind of winter season mother nature may deliver this year. It appears there will be a major player in our weather this winter, called La Nina. This is when the ocean temperatures in the equatorial regions of the eastern and central Pacific turn cooler than normal. The presence of those cooler waters impact the weather pattern around the globe, and most notably during the winter season.
"La Nina is certainly looking to be a big factor for this upcoming winter's forecast, mainly as it turns to the precipitation forecast," says Kyle Brown, meteorologist from NWS Northern Indiana. At this point, the Climate Prediction Center is suggesting above normal precipitation is favored, largely as a result of the existing La Nina, and how that is expected to continue into the winter months."
An active storm track does not necessarily correlate to a snowier winter. Looking back at the four La Nina winters over the past decade, we find that the most recent one produced average snow, two ended up with less snowfall than average, and the La Nina winter of 2010 and 2011 produced abundant snow. It is clear that the bigger wildcard this winter will be the temperatures.
"At this point in the forecast process, there is no clear signal that we can hang our hat on to say that the temperatures are going to swing either to the warm side or the cold side, so the official temperature outlook right now is calling for equal chances for those temperatures to be above or below normal," adds Brown.
The Storm Authority weather team will be here to keep you informed as the flakes fall this winter.