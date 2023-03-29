LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local doctor says a new study involving the treatment of prostate cancer does not represent a true picture of the disease.
Researchers looked at actively monitoring localized prostate cancer, versus doing surgery or radiation and they found that monitoring is a safe alternative to the other treatment options, if the cancer is not advanced or the patients are not high risk. Prostate cancer grows slowly, and surgery and radiation can cause complications. But Lima Memorial Dr. Jaber Alanzi thinks the study is putting prostate cancer patients into one group, which he believes is dangerous.
"We do have patients in my office and many, many urologists deal with the same thing is, we talk and we them 'yes your cancer can definitely be monitored. It's a slow-growing cancer and you have a slow volume of the cancer.' But that is not applicable to the majority of patients unfortunately," says Dr. Jaber Alanzi, Urologist at Lima Memorial Health System.
Dr. Alanzi says other factors like age and other medical issues must weigh in the decision for how to proceed with the treatment of prostate cancer. Plus, there was one part of the study that he thinks was not emphasized enough.
"Of these patients that were assigned active monitoring, 60% of them, they seek treatment within 15 years and that was not emphasized," adds Alanzi. "It was mentioned in the trial, the study, in the paper if you downloaded a read it, but in the way it was present, it was not mentioned a lot or emphasized enough."
He adds that quality of life and cost are other factors that patients must discuss with their doctors when considering treatment options.