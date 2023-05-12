(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones, making them more susceptible to sudden and unexpected fractures and some people may not even know they have it.
The good news, however, is that osteoporosis can largely be prevented. Doctors say the key is to start healthy habits early on – which include eating foods that have calcium to help support bone health, taking the right supplements like vitamin D, and of course, exercising. Doctors add the latest research shows it can be beneficial to combine strength and aerobic training. However, be careful not to overdo it so you don't get hurt. And you don't necessarily have to go to the gym. There are other physical activities a person can do instead, like walking, climbing stairs, or riding a bike. You could even dance or do some gardening – it depends on what you enjoy.
"For some people, it's actually even water-type of exercising, so aquatic therapy or swimming. But that gives you more aerobic sort of exercise. The resistance does come though, and it actually comes from the counter-pressure of the water. So, if I was in the pool just walking around, that would give me some strength training and some aerobic exercise as well," stated Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hashmi says for those who may be concerned that they're at risk for osteoporosis or think they have it, it's important to talk to their physician.
Doctors can conduct different tests, like a bone density scan.