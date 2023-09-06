CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - September is World Alzheimer's Month and while there currently is no cure for the disease, there are healthy steps a person can take to reduce their risk or possibly prevent it.
Doctors say exercise is important and can help with the ability to grow new neural pathways and learn new things. In addition, it can aid in reducing stress hormones and inflammation in the body – both of which, if chronic, can cause problems for your memory system and your Alzheimer's disease risk. Doctors say any kind of moderate-intensity exercise, like a brisk walk, with a goal of 150 minutes per week is fine. Another tip for preventing Alzheimer's disease is to get enough sleep. If you don't, it could impact what you remember the next day.
"The other reason is much more directly related to Alzheimer's disease, and that is when we sleep, during certain stages of our sleep and not others, our brain actually clears debris. One of the types of debris our brain clears is amyloid, and amyloid is a protein that builds up in unhelpful and pathological ways when it comes to Alzheimer's disease," explained Jessica Caldwell, PhD, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Caldwell says another tip to consider is adopting a Mediterranean diet, which focuses on eating healthy fats, more leafy greens, and whole foods. Research has shown this kind of diet is good for your brain and heart health.