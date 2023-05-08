(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month and neurologists emphasize it's a good time to remind people about the signs and symptoms of a stroke and that anyone can have one, even younger people.
Doctors say a stroke occurs when there is an issue with blood flow to part of the brain, whether that be due to a lack of blood supply or bleeding in the brain. It's important to remember the acronym "FAST" to recognize some of the symptoms of a stroke. "F" is for face drooping, "A" is for arm weakness, "S" is for speech difficulty, and "T" is a reminder that it's time to call 911. It's critical to seek immediate medical attention as strokes can cause permanent brain damage or death if treatment is delayed.
According to doctors, younger people who experience stroke symptoms will sometimes put off getting help because they think it's something less serious. And lifestyle choices may be one of the reasons why more people under 50 are having strokes.
"Particularly in younger adults, we're seeing a significant rise in premature atherosclerosis, which is hardening and blockages in blood vessels. That is specifically believed to be due to a rise in the vascular risk factors of stroke that are occurring in more and more younger patients. We're seeing the incidence of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, things like that, that were initially attributed to a much older age population that are occurring now in much younger patients in their late 20s into their early 30s," stated Dr. Abbas Kharal, Cleveland Clinic.
There are several other factors that can lead to stroke, including clotting disorders, structural heart disease, blood vessel abnormalities, and recreational drug use. Doctors say that living a healthy lifestyle and keeping up with annual doctor visits can reduce a person's risk of having a stroke.