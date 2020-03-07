An annual vendor and craft fair is helping Elida elementary students Spring for the Stars.At this year's fair people were able to check out close to 90 different vendors.
Jewelry, food, and clothing were just some of the different items that were featured. The event is held every year as a way to help fund activities for the Self-control, Teamwork, Attitude, Respect, and Success program. This is an elementary school program that rewards kids for their good behavior.
“The students at the elementary age level look forward to those little prizes or little things that they can get,” said Nicole Oen, Spring for the Stars organizer. We call them incentives where they can go bowling if they chose to show respect.
Every year the elementary schools raises more than $1,800 from this event.