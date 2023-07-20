LIMA, OH (WLIO) - To celebrate the region's vast cultural diversity a new event is being planned in downtown Lima.
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is currently looking for groups and organizations to be part of their "Multi-Cultural Expo". They are looking to showcase the diversity in our community. They are looking for exhibitors that will share their culture through dance, food, art, and music.
"We really want to bring the cultural community all together in one afternoon to celebrate all those different cultures in our region. They're growing in number and we are welcoming more and more unique cultures into our community," stated Julie Klingler, director of Programs & Community Development.
You can register to participate as an exhibitor by calling the number on your screen. Each group gets 15 minutes of stage time to share their culture. The expo is being held at the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheatre, located at 128 E Spring Street in Lima, on Saturday, September 30th.