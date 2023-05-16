ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Family Resource Center celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month by going on a break.
Tuesday afternoon, the Family Resource Center hosted the "Take a Break for Mental Health" event at their Lima campus, inviting the community to participate. The event was free and provided attendees with an opportunity to take a moment for themselves, enjoy some food, and learn about various programs offered by the center. Along with taking a break, attendees played outdoor games and had the chance to network with others from Lima and surrounding areas. The event aimed to raise awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month and highlight the importance of taking time for oneself.
"You should be taking time for your mental health so you can make sure you're being your best self in your jobs and for your family. If you're not taking the time for yourself you can be (your best self.) For me, if I'm not taking time for myself as an individual I can't be a good wife. I can't be a good mom. I can't be a good employee. So, it's defiantly important to take care of yourself as an individual," said Amy Miller, site director.
People are invited to join the Family Resource Center for a break at their St. Marys location on Monday, May 22nd. Visit frcohio.org for additional details.