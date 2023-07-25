LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a chance for farmers to get a close-up look at the technological advances in drain tile installations at Ohio State Lima's Drainage Installation Field Day.
This was the 2nd year for the event at OSU Lima's regenerative farm. The public got to watch the installation of 25 acres of subsurface drainage. An educational session was also held where farmers learned how these systems benefit crop yields. Many fields in northwest Ohio are equipped with older clay tile and are now needing to be replaced with plastic drain tile that is more efficient and longer lasting. While these systems were initially designed to remove excess water, the systems of the future will work to address water quality and conservation concerns.
"I would say the biggest change that I'm seeing is in the mindset with which we design the systems, we plan the systems. The additional excessities we put on our operating systems such as conservation drainage practices," stated Vinayak Shedekar, assistant professor of Ag water management at OSU Lima.
The regenerative farm at OSU Lima gives them the flexibility to test farming practices focused on soil health with the goal to lay the groundwork for the next generation of farming.