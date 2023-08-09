AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Farmers have been facing less rain for their crops this summer. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens spoke with a local farmer to see how area crops are holding up.
Farmers follow weather conditions very closely each growing season. Too much rain can lead to rotting plants, while drought makes it hard to grow crops and feed animals. This summer, our area is experiencing lower rainfall than we would normally see, but the crops so far are doing surprisingly well.
"Things are looking pretty good right now. On average, the crops corn and soybeans are ahead of the five-year average for growth stage and quality. Very little disease pressures so far this year," said Jamie Hampton, OSU Extension Educator Auglaize County.
We spoke to a local farmer in Elida who says it's been pulling teeth to get a decent shower this summer, but any amount is better than none.
"You're looking every day for a rain anymore. It seems like we've been getting just enough timely rains to keep the crops alive, but not a lot of rain. Just enough to keep them in survival mode. I think we have potential for a good crop if we get the rains here in August," explained Craig Troyer, Elida farmer.
Troyer says a few good rains would be extra beneficial right now over the next few weeks. August rain can make or break the soybean yields, as farmers look for pod fill in their crops.
"You got some beans that are almost full podded. Here's some blooms that are just coming on, so that's why we need the rain right now. We're trying to get those all filled out. If we get the rains now here in August, we have the potential for a very good crop," added Troyer.
The OSU Extension Office says a concern would be if the weather dries up. Drought stress can lead to kernel abortion in the corn crop and reduced dry matter. Many farmers depend on that dry matter for cattle feed.