LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This weekend you could win up to $10,000 at the St. Gerard Festival.

The church's 43rd annual festival will begin Friday evening and everyone is invited to join in on the fun. There will be a variety of activities available, such as rides, games, live entertainment, a bake sale, and a Sunday chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, on June 4th, there will be a raffle drawing for $10,000 at 9 p.m.

The festival will take place at the church's parish grounds, and there will be a curfew of 9 p.m. for anyone under 18 years old who is not accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.