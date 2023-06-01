LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This weekend you could win up to $10,000 at the St. Gerard Festival.
The church's 43rd annual festival will begin Friday evening and everyone is invited to join in on the fun. There will be a variety of activities available, such as rides, games, live entertainment, a bake sale, and a Sunday chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, on June 4th, there will be a raffle drawing for $10,000 at 9 p.m.
The festival will take place at the church's parish grounds, and there will be a curfew of 9 p.m. for anyone under 18 years old who is not accompanied by an adult.