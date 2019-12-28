The Findlay ReStore is looking to save the environment one electronic at a time. Electronic Recycling Day brought out dozens of people looking to recycle their old electronics.
TVs and computer monitors are just some of the items that people drop off to be recycled. Through this initiative restore is looking to prevent the harsh chemicals and materials from these electronics from entering the city water.
“We developed this program to recycle the glass properly, the electronic insides and all the plastics to keep that out of the landfills so it’s going to the right places, being turned into other usable materials,” said Ted Spencer, the Findlay ReStore store manager.
Electronic Recycling Day is held the last Saturday of the month from 10 in the morning until 5 in the evening. There is a $15 fee to recycle projection and tube TVs.