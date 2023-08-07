A Kenton home of an Ohio lawmaker is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.
The fire happened at the home of Representative Jon Cross of Ohio's 83rd District. The Kenton Fire Department was called out to the home in the 16,000 block of Maureen Drive at 9:22 Saturday evening. By the time crews arrived, the fire had already spread through the entire home. The family was home at the time but all managed to escape safely. Officials say the fire started in the attached garage, then quickly spread through the two-story home. The state fire marshal's office is currently investigating what caused the fire.