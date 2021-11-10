Our Wednesday is starting off with areas of dense fog, especially for locations west of Lima. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9AM. Increasing wind should quickly erase the fog around mid-morning, giving way to a nice day. Highs should top out around 60° with partly cloudy skies.
A warm front lifts through tonight, meaning a very mild night ahead! Lows will only drop to 50°! No fog is expected.
The first half of Thursday will be dry and mild. Winds will pick up from 15mph at sunrise to around 25mph by midday. Winds peak in the early afternoon when gusts could top 40mph in spots. Rain will arrive after 1PM, with most of the rain exiting after 6PM. Expect highs in the middle 60s around noon, then falling to the upper 50s by late afternoon.
A dry slot will allow for some sunshine on Friday, especially for the first half of the day. Expect more gusty wind with cooler with highs in the lower 50s. A pocket of colder air will arrive toward the evening with clouds and the potential for a few showers or snow flurries. No accumulation is expected, but there is certainly a chance to see the first flakes since April!
The weekend is breezy and cold. A few snow flurries or sprinkles are possible Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday, a secondary wave may bring us light rain and snow showers. There is even a "chance" that a slushy accumulation could occur on elevated objects early Sunday and again Sunday night, but it looks minor. The cold air finally starts to retreat early next week. A quick rebound to the 50s is in the forecast by next Wednesday, but that also looks short-lived.