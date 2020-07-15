LIMA, Ohio - Hopefully you enjoyed the brief break from the heat as temperatures will be heating up moving forward. We are monitoring increasing storm chances late tonight through Thursday, followed by a very hot and humid weekend.
Highs today should soar in the upper 80s to near 90°. Humidity won't be "too bad" yet, but you will notice it more than yesterday. The day is dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Humidity levels skyrocket late tonight and Thursday as moisture surges ahead of a front. This will bring a batch of rain and thunder into the area in the early morning hours. Storms will be weakening as they pass through, but I would plan on scattered showers and thunder to start our day tomorrow. This will eventually fall apart by mid-morning. With the front in the area, we should regenerate areas of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with greatest chances east during the afternoon.
Our area may get sandwiched in between severe weather threats as severe threat should stay west of us tonight, then the greatest severe threat hits east of us tomorrow afternoon. We will monitor for any changes.
We will keep Friday dry, with isolated humidity-driven thunderstorms this weekend. Much of the time will be dry. The bigger story this weekend will be high humidity levels with temperatures in the 90s. Our "feels-like" numbers likely eclipse 100° on Sunday.
It appears a front will linger near us next week with daily thunderstorm chances. There are signs that we may "scale back" the heat some, as highs return to the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is good news in that parts of the area may receive good doses of rain from these daily pop-up thunderstorms.