LIMA, Ohio - Our 4th of July weekend will be filled with sunshine and hot temperatures. The next week will bring the hottest stretch of temperatures in our area since 2012.

Much of today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. A very weak shortwave aloft may spark a spotty shower this evening, but the risk is low. Highs 90-94°. 

Your 4th of July will bring mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but fall to 80° by time local fireworks displays take place.

Don't forget to take the heat seriously as you spend time outdoors. Know the signs of heat-related illness, and never leave children or pets in a vehicle.

On a 90° day, the temperature inside your vehicle will reach 109° in just 10 minutes, and 124° in 30 minutes.

The pattern next week brings unusually hot temperatures with highs in the middle 90s. With increasing humidity, the heat index will near 100°. A couple storms may develop Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, but coverage will be isolated. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s, making it increasingly dangerous for folks without A/C.

