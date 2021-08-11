An active start to the day with a storm cluster bringing very torrential rain and gusty winds to areas along and north of U.S. 30. There is some concern that storms may "back-build" and keep bringing heavy rain to portions of the area, mainly north of U.S. 30 through the morning. Localized strong winds and hail are possible in the strongest storms, but there is also the threat for flooding.
The thinking is that storm chances will decrease through the afternoon, allowing the heat levels to build once again. Heat indices could reach 100° later this afternoon.
The data indicates mainly dry weather for the evening hours. A dying complex of storms is forecast to arrive late tonight, but may fizzle completely before reaching south of Lima.
Thursday looks like the hottest of the summer so far. Heat indices are forecast to reach 105°. The morning hours are looking mainly quiet, then some scattered storms are possible during the afternoon. The area is under a marginal severe risk.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the 80s. Timing of a cold front will be key in regards to our storm chances. Some data is faster with the front, suggesting some scattered storms in the morning to early afternoon, then clearing out later in the day. Other data is slower, and doesn't clear it out until Friday evening. Either way, it clears out and turns dramatically more comfortable for the weekend! Lows are forecast to drop in the 50s Saturday night.