LIMA, Ohio - Quiet weather continues for the mid-week period with a slight drop in humidity. Temperatures are set to rise a bit over the next couple of days, but a blast of cooler than normal air is looking likely next week.
Our Wednesday morning has started with a few patches of fog, but that should lift after 9AM. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Humidity will be slightly lower than yesterday.
Clouds should decrease tonight, leading to another great night for viewing the Perseid meteor shower. Best viewing after midnight to dawn. Lows tonight settle into the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday remains quiet with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s, but that comes with even less humidity.
Humidity levels are set to rise some Friday through the weekend. Isolated storms are possible Friday, with the best threat for storms on Saturday. It should be noted that models are very split for the Friday/Saturday period. The European suite of data is drier and hotter, while the American data is suggesting a wetter/cooler set-up here. The two models have been consistent with their different solutions, so keep an eye for possible changes to the weekend forecast.
A front is forecast to pass late Sunday, leading to beautiful weather next week. The latest Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook shows a cool and dry weather pattern shaping up for much of the Midwest.