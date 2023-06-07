LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Alumni spanning decades of Allen Lima Leadership classes came together to talk business and take a break to enjoy each other's company.
The A.L.L. Alumni Assocation invited graduates from all 34 years that the course has been offered to meet for a reunion dinner. These meetups are a great opportunity for alumni to network and share knowledge, and for A.L.L. to get feedback to improve future classes.
Besides talking business, many appreciated the time to reconnect with old friends and look back at their time in the course.
"I think they miss it because they go through it, it's ten months, and then it's over. So that's why we try and bring them back together. The one theme that I always really enjoy, that phrase, "I never knew that happened in Allen County or Lima,'" said Matthew Childers, the executive director of Allen Lima Leadership.
A.L.L. is taking applications for their 35th class, set to begin in September. To apply, visit their website.