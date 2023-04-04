ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida High School welcomed former Lima Mayor David Berger as the junior class continues to learn the importance of public service.
This afternoon, students had the chance to speak with Berger regarding his first-hand knowledge of working in a local government position. Dozens of students prepared questions for the former mayor related to his career serving the public; and how they can make a difference in their community at their age. Berger encouraged students to begin educating themselves on current events and political matters, as many of them will soon have will the opportunity to vote.
"All the civic organizations that exist really do depend on young people, as well as old people, becoming and staying involved. I think the challenge is often to get people to, perhaps, take some of the time that they now spend in other ways and redirect it to our shared community activities," stated David Berger, former mayor of the City of Lima.
Elida High School government teacher, Jeff Thomas, coordinated the presentations this week, which also included State Representative Susan Manchester.