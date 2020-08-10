Fort Fest canceled for 2020, expected to return bigger and better in 2021

COVID-19 claims another local summer festival.
Fort Fest was scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Fort Jennings, but with the uncertainty of the COVID situation, the organizers made the hard decision last month to cancel the annual military appreciation event. The Fort Jennings Park will still have their raffle and the American Legion will have their steak dinner on August 14th, but the rest of the events have been canceled. Some of the military exhibits that the festival had scheduled to be on display this year have agreed to come back for the 2021 event.
Fort Fest is a major fundraiser for various organizations around Fort Jennings, including the parks, American Legion, and Lions Club.