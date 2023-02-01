Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
"We swore in 4 today," stated Chief Andy Heffner, Lima Fire Department. "We actually have 8 more to swear in and that would put us right at 70. And I've always said 70 is a sweet spot for us. What it does is it doesn't overwork your guys but there's still a little bit of overtime for them."
"It's a very rewarding career. It's an opportunity, I've grown up in this community all my whole life, it's an opportunity to give back to that community. It's a hands-on job. You're doing something new every day so I love that aspect of the job," commented Micah Chambers, firefighter at the Lima Fire Department.
Heffner says they have hired 20 firefighters since 2020. That's equivalent to an entire shift. With that, they have exhausted the civil service eligibility list to hire from and are looking for people to take the test to replenish the list. The next test is Saturday, February 18th with the deadline for application on the 10th. You can find all the information on the city of Lima's website under helpful hints and click on "Fire Department".
