BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The rain broke on Saturday just in time for families to head to Ottawa Metro Park to paint rocks for autism awareness.
The Autism Life Center brought well over a hundred pounds of stones for their 5th annual "Autism Rocks" event. Kids and caregivers let their creativity run wild painting, and later, many of the rocks will be hidden across the region for others to find. Each has a note on it, directing anyone who discovers it to learn more about the resources available to support people who have a loved one with autism, and then re-hide it for someone else to find.
"We also have autism safety kits, these are free to any family who has an autistic loved one," said Tera Viola, founding executive director of Autism Life Center. "They have window/door alarms, things like this, in them. We also have the YWCA childcare and resource referral with us and the Allen County parent mentor and parent liaison that have different activities."
To-go rock decorating kits were also available for children that prefer to paint in the quiet and comfort of their own home.