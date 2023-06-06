LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Gardening enthusiasts gathered for the start of the 17th Brown Bag Series presented by the Allen County Master Gardeners.
They meet at the gazebo in the Children's Garden every Tuesday through the summer to talk about gardening and life. This Tuesday's topic was "Everything is Changing", which talked about how changes can not only impact the garden but the gardener as well. Years of working the Earth can take its toll but just changing the way you garden can make a difference.
"And as we get older now, I think that's what they really wanted me to talk about, is our body changes. We're not physically able to but there's a lot of shortcuts that we can do in gardening. We can change the way we've done but we can always enjoy some phase of gardening," spoke Marge Lafollette, Master Gardener.
Lafollette says she didn't let the need for a walker hinder her in the garden. She just made the change and used it to help carry her plants and tools around the yard. The next Brown Bag topic is composting on June 13th at The Children's Garden, located at 620 West Market Street in Lima.