As 2019 rolls to a close, you may have noticed that the prices at the pump have been a little higher than what we saw just a few weeks ago.
GasBuddy says the average gas price for the state of Ohio is around $2.60 a gallon right now, that's about 10 cents higher than the average prices that we saw earlier this month.
We asked Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, about why prices have been steadily increasing, and he says that it's based around how much oil is being produced and what it's being used for:
"The US economy continues to grow, especially in light of a trade deal with China, and oil demand is going up as a result of that," DeHaan said. "Combine that with the fact that OPEC, just three weeks ago, cut oil production by half a million barrels a day on top of their previous cuts, and that’s driving oil up as we progress through the end of the year."
DeHaan says that gas prices may see a slight increase in the near future but could lower by January or February.