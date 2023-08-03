LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima leaders came together to collaborate and improve their own skills during the Global Leadership Conference at the Lima Community Church.
The Global Leadership Summit aims to help improve leaders grow and become a catalyst for change. A live stream was played connecting Lima residents with leaders from across the world, which included the 66th Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice. Organizers hope that this year's message of "trust" resonates with those in attendance.
"Our culture, our climate, is so shifting right now, and people are uncertain. So, I think more so than ever, do we trust our leaders? Do we trust where people are taking us? Is there any ulterior motives, and so, GLS is tapping in once again, to helping us understand, that to lead, you have to lead with trust," said Chip Bullock, lead pastor.
The lead pastor also encourages those interested in attending the leadership summit to reach out and find out how they can get involved.