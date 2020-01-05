Greater Grand Lake Visitors Region's newest event is attracting wine, beer and coffee lovers across the region. That new event is the greater Grand Lake Brews-n-Vines Trail.
Throughout the year people have the chance to check out 15 wineries, breweries and coffee shops across Auglaize and Mercer counties. Those who check out 10 out of 15 locations will win a Greater Grand Lake Brews-n-Vines Trail t-shirt. The visitors region hopes this event not only brings people together, but also provides them with an opportunity to explore the area.
“If we can bring people in hopefully they will enjoy being in Auglaize and Mercer Counties and start to realize all the great assets and great attractions that we have,” said Donna Grube, Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Center executive director.
Participants have until the end of the 2020 to visit all 10 locations.