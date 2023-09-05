Groundbreaking ceremony held for First National Bank's second Lima location

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the construction of its second location in Lima.
The event was held at 2 p.m. to mark the beginning of construction of their seventh branch office. After the successful opening of their westside location in Lima a year and a half ago, many customers requested a branch on the east side of town. As First National Bank has been committed to improving lives through community banking for the last 104 years, they decided to meet the demands of their customers by opening a new branch at 1991 Bellefontaine Road, next to the Eastgate Shopping Center. The new office will be completed by the end of May 2024.
"The community here, just being a part of it, we're looking forward to that more than anything. We have so many friends, so much family, this is just an awesome area to be. We know that as a community bank, we're going to bring something more that a big bank can't, and we hope that people will come see us and get to experience the community bank feel," stated Todd Mason, president and CEO.
