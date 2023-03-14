FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A fourth man is facing charges from a 2018 murder in Findlay.

28-year-old Raul Moya was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of complicity in aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary for the death of Jeffery Gary in February of 2018. 56-year-old Gary was found with two gunshot wounds in his Findlay home. During their investigation, the Findlay Police Department determined there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting. When the suspects ran from the house trailer, they had their faces covered.

The three other men who were charged with the murder have taken plea deals and are in prison. 27-year-old Ishmael Moya was sentenced to 14 years for involuntary manslaughter, Rudy Moya was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his charges, and 26-year-old Jayden Edwards got a nine-year prison sentence. Raul Moya will be arraigned on his charges on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.