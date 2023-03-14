FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A fourth man is facing charges from a 2018 murder in Findlay.
28-year-old Raul Moya was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of complicity in aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary for the death of Jeffery Gary in February of 2018. 56-year-old Gary was found with two gunshot wounds in his Findlay home. During their investigation, the Findlay Police Department determined there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting. When the suspects ran from the house trailer, they had their faces covered.
The three other men who were charged with the murder have taken plea deals and are in prison. 27-year-old Ishmael Moya was sentenced to 14 years for involuntary manslaughter, Rudy Moya was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his charges, and 26-year-old Jayden Edwards got a nine-year prison sentence. Raul Moya will be arraigned on his charges on Wednesday.