A search warrant by the Hancock County “METRICH” enforcement unit lands three people in jail and yielded a large amount of drugs.
The task force and the Findlay Police Emergency Response Team executed the warrant just after 5 am this morning. A large amount of fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and other items indicative of drug trafficking was found.
In custody are three Findlay residents; Cedric Slough, Tyler Courtney, and Ariel Miller are charged with possession of fentanyl, a 2nd-degree felony. Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected. The incident remains under investigation.