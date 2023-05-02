Hancock Public Health and Family Resource Center respond to recent spike of drug overdoses in county

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The public health reports there has been a spike in suspected overdoses in Hancock County.
The Family Resource Center is taking measures to help those impacted by the opioid epidemic. Reports from the health department said there were three overdoses within a 24-hour period on both April 21st and the 28th. Hancock Public Health is promoting harm reduction and encourages residents to carry Naloxone, the opioid-reversal drug. As far as the Family Resource Center, they will staff a quick response team providing confidential help for overdose survivors.
"The work that we're doing right now is we're really working on increasing Narcan distribution and we're also increasing our prevention techniques so we're kind of looking a trend among the overdoses so if we're noticing an overdose happened at a factory then we send out our adult prevention to go to that factory to educate them," stated Cristina Christensen, criminal justice program supervisor at Family Resource Center.
And some signs of an opioid dose include loss of consciousness, awake but unable to talk, and vomiting.