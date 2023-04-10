(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The weather is finally warming up – which may give many of us the energy to finally start exercising and eating healthy again. But, after months of hibernation, you may be wondering where to begin.
Dietitians say the first thing is to make realistic goals, and it's also important not to get too distracted by looking a certain way in a swimsuit or getting caught up in the number on the scale. Instead, focus on improving your overall health and longevity. When you make that a priority, she says it tends to become much easier to shed excess weight. Some other tips include rethinking your comfort foods and switching to healthier options, as well as assessing your environment. They recommend getting rid of any temptations. It's also helpful to have supportive friends and family on your journey. And finally – consider planning your new year's resolution for 2024 now.
"If think today, 'Okay, 2024 is going to be different', and it's really going to be different, that means starting right now," stated Kristin Kirkpatrick, Registered Dietician at Cleveland Clinic. "So even if your goals might be the summer, the goals might be I want to look great in the bathing suit, if you really start planning now for the goals ahead, it gives you so much more time to make them more realistic and more attainable."
Kirkpatrick says don't be fooled by those fad diets that promise immediate results either, they're often not sustainable. And you may wind up gaining even more weight back in the long run.