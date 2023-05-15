(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - It's National Women's Health Week – which is a good time to remind women about making their health a priority and scheduling routine checkups.
Gynecologists say routine checkups for women typically include an overall wellness exam, in addition to a breast exam and pelvic exam. Other tests may also be ordered depending on someone's medical history and age. For example, they'll need a blood panel done or a colorectal cancer screening if they're over 45. Doctors add these kinds of appointments aren't only important for prevention, but to help identify any possible issues. Sometimes a woman may not realize the pain they're feeling isn't normal.
"A lot of women, especially younger women, deal with menstrual issues and really heavy periods and it keeps them from going to work, it keeps them from doing things and they're afraid to talk about it," stated Dr. Salena Zanotti, Cleveland Clinic. "And it's important to come talk about it because there may be something going on that we need to diagnose and fix and there are definitely ways we can help manage it, so these things don't affect your quality of life."
Dr. Zanotti says it's also important to discuss family history at routine checkups, that way your physician knows about any possible health issues you may be at risk for.