We have an update to a story we first brought you on Thursday about a fatal boating accident on Indian Lake.
Division of Watercraft officials says 59-year-old David Hamilton of Rawson Ohio, died after being taken to a local hospital. Hamilton was pulled from the lake and given CPR after his boat capsized. He was the only person in the boat. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminding anyone using watercraft in the spring, that water temperatures are slow to respond to the change of seasons. And if the water is less than 50 degrees, the window of opportunity for rescue is only a few minutes if the person is not dressed for cold water conditions.
Press Statement from Ohio Department of Natural Resources: An adult male was pulled from the water at Indian Lake at approximately 12:20 pm on March 26 after his boat capsized. CPR was performed at the scene and the individual was transported to the Mary Rutan Hospital. He was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as David E. Hamilton, 59, of Rawson, Ohio. He was the lone occupant of the boat.
Water temperatures are slow to respond to the change of seasons. If the water is less than 50 degrees, the window of opportunity for rescue is only a few minutes if the person is not dressed for cold water conditions. Information on how to dress for water temperature is available at: http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/coldweatherboating.
Note: You can find additional Information on cold water safety on ODNR’s website at the following links – this is a great time of year to remind the public about the dangers of cold water and how to be safe.
http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/coldwater
http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/news/post/cold-water-boating-safety