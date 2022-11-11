                                    5 & 10pm Anchor/Producer/Reporter

Your Hometown Lima Stations in West Central Ohio is in search of a 5 & 10pm Anchor/Producer on our FOX station. This is a small market with BIG opportunities.
Winning candidate will sit in a prime time anchor chair but being able to shoot, write and edit is also a must. Ability to edit non-linear systems is essential. We use Final Cut Pro and AP ENPS. Knowledge of these systems or previous experience is a plus. Writing, editing and shooting will be reviewed. In addition you will do a studio aircheck. Knowledge of Ohio and Midwest is helpful but not essential.
I am looking for a creative individual who can produce and anchor a fast paced, informative newscast on our FOX station. If needed as an MMJ can you put a face to the story?
Our multimedia journalists not only produce content for on-air but must also post on our website and other social media outlets. Applicants must have a degree in TV Journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera experience is preferred. Must pass a BMV background check and pass a drug test if offered the job.
This is a full time position, M-F, 40 hours a week. paid overtime is possible. Fill in for vacations, holidays and illness is likely. If so desired, health, vision and dental benefits are available as is an immediate 401k.
If you feel like you are the person ready to fill this position, go to the link below to apply.