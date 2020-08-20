Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.
Morning Anchor/Producer
Your Hometown Stations in Lima, Ohio has an opening for morning anchor/producer.
Do you have anchor experience and are looking for a frontline anchor chair? Tired of the weekends? We want to hear from you. This is a unique situation, Your Hometown Lima Stations has all the major networks under one roof. It may be a small market, but there is potential for growth.
The winning candidate will co-anchor/produce our morning show. This position will shoot stories occasionally. We have a live truck and mobile LIVE and a successful candidate may go live on occasion. Non-linear editing (Final Cut) and working knowledge of ENPS is a definite plus. Good writing, time management, and being a team player is essential. Working knowledge of social media, i.e. Facebook and website give you a step up.
4-year college degree required. Previous on-air anchor experience is preferred.
Your Hometown Lima Stations offers excellent benefits (health, vision, dental) plus an immediate 401K plan. Must have a good driving record. Will do BMV background check and drug test if offered a job.
To apply, please click on the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23697&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.