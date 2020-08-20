Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations, a terrestrial broadcast television station with ABC, CBS, FOX & NBC affiliates located in Lima, Ohio, is seeking an Assistant Chief Engineer to assist the Chief Engineer, as directed. The Assistant Chief Engineer is responsible for the installation, maintenance and repair of electronic and associated equipment at the station and transmitter site. This position would be a great pathway to grow into a Chief Engineer role.
RESPONSIBILITIES / ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
• Assist and advise in planning of future equipment installations, technical requirements, budgetary recommendations, and facility infrastructure changes
• Schedule daily assignments of employees in the Engineering Department; must be able to plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician’s activities. Should monitor and direct contractor work, and secure necessary permits and insurance certificates.
• Provide engineering support and direction for live remotes and press conferences as necessary
• Assist with scheduling preventative maintenance of existing equipment; including towers, transmitters, microwave, and satellite, earth station equipment, and tenant installations.
• Maintain logs and documentation for proper operation of equipment in accordance with Good Engineering Practices
• Assist in managing the building infrastructure. Oversight and maintenance of all station physical assets including buildings, grounds, vehicles, and machines.
• Ability to handle F.C.C. filings; including DIRS, ETRS, and LMS
• Aid with managing all engineering aspects of the technical facility; including studio support, editing systems, field production support, and transmission of live/taped programs.
• Co-hire and supervise Broadcast IT staff including oversight of IT systems connected to broadcast equipment. Support of office and broadcast-specific IT infrastructure, telephone system, Fax, and other forms of communications.
• Have expert knowledge regarding equipment & technology, and systems outside of broadcasting and be able to step in and assist in emergency situations (ie: primary power, public utility, communications)
• Ability to draft/CAD engineering designs and workflow.
• Write and update documentation for user support guides
• Maintain comprehensive diagram of plant wiring, signal flow, and specifications
• Knowledge of PBX analog and digital ports, telco facilities, punch downs, cross connects, and handset models and locations
• Assist in developing and implementing capital and operating budgets.
• Proper application and compliance of electrical and building codes (national & state).
• Understanding and application of labor law, human resource rules; including OSHA, NATE, and civil engineering regulations
Education & Experience
• Ten or more years engineering experience. Three plus years of experience in management of an engineering team.
• Previous leadership and management experience. Solid team-building ability
• Hands-on experience in studio, SNG and ENG broadcast operations
• FCC General Class License, Amateur Extra, or equivalent specialist certifications, Society of Broadcast Engineering A+, ACMT, CTO, CBT, CBTE, or CBNE preferred, but not required. Naval PQS/NEC code or equivalent.
• Engineering degree or related experience is preferred.
Successful candidate will possess
• Excellent judgment and ability to effectively handle complex issues, and multiple tasks under pressure, or during emergency situations
• Attention to detail. No compromises on quality, or quick fixes which become permanent
• Team player mentality; work in cooperation with all departments to achieve technical excellence and station profitability
• A culture for excellence in operations and implementation
• Passion for technology, with a skeptical eye for new innovations.
• Ability to work independently, with limited guidance
• Ability to lift and carry up to 75 pounds. Can reasonably climb (with weight and/or equipment/tools) at high heights without compromising safety. Should be familiar with all types of safety equipment.
• Ability to use tools and machinery of the trade correctly and safely in the workplace
• Ability to read schematics, blueprints, flowcharts, and digital standards
• Ability to use software such as Word, Excel, Publisher, and PowerPoint; Understanding of CAD programs such as Visio, AutoCAD, or EagleCAD; Google mapping, De Lorme
• Understanding of email, FTP, and browsers for transmission and exchanges of documents
• F.C.C. law knowledge
• A valid driver’s license (CDL optional)
May need to be available “on call” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency engineering problems.
Travel may occasionally be required, including transportation of assets, personnel, and contractors.
Reliable vehicle for work and travel.
To apply, please click on the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23710&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.