Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.
Your Hometown Stations, a terrestrial broadcast television station with ABC, CBS, FOX & NBC affiliates located in Lima, Ohio, is seeking a Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer is responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of electronic and associated equipment at the station and transmitter site.
Why WLIO is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
RESPONSIBILITIES / ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Responsible for maintaining, operating, documenting, and administering all aspects of telephone systems including wire and cable facilities, FAX, peripheral equipment, and voicemail systems.
- Integration of new equipment including towers, transmitters, microwave, satellite, and tenant leased installations.
- Assist in developing and implementing capital and operating budgets.
- Schedule daily assignments of engineering department.
- Schedule preventative maintenance of existing equipment; including towers, transmitters, microwave, and satellite, earth station equipment, and tenant installations.
- Report to corporate counsel, or F.C.C. counsel, matters affecting F.C.C. licensing. Report to corporate loss prevention O.S.H.A. compliance in workplace, or accidents in the workplace causing an employee to seek medical attention.
- Manage all engineering aspects of the technical facility; including studio support, editing systems, field production support, and transmission of live/taped programs.
- Hire, or co-hire, and supervise Broadcast IT staff.
- Maintain comprehensive diagram of plant wiring, signal flow, and specifications.
- Compliance of EAS standards and practices, as well as filing of reports and logs.
Education & Experience
- Five or more years of engineering experience in the broadcast industry.
- Three years of managing an engineering team.
- Hands-on experience in studio, SNG, Bonded Cellular, and ENG broadcast operations
- FCC General Class License, Amateur General, or equivalent specialist certifications, Society of Broadcast Engineering A+, ACMT, CTO, CBT, CBTE, or CBNE. Naval PQS/NEC code or equivalent.
- Engineering degree or related experience.
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.