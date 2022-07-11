Your Hometown Stations is hiring a highly motivated and creative individual to help produce TV and Web commercials. This position will be responsible for the creative production of on-air spots and digital marketing as well as special projects.
Why Hometown Stations is the best place to work:
Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
Company paid Health Savings Account
100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
Incredible 6% employer 401K match
Competitive paid time off
Opportunities for learning and growth
Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
Work closely with the Sales Department to write, shoot and edit content for clients in the greater Lima area.
Go on location to shoot video and record audio for projects
Assist News Department with on air programming both in studio and on location. Specifically running of cameras & mic up guests.
Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time.
Push the creative envelope while adhering to branding and/or client given guidelines.
What you will bring:
Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed.
Must have a valid driver’s license.
Strong non-linear editing experience.
Extensive knowledge and experience with the Adobe Creative Suite (specifically Premiere, After Effects & Photoshop).
Possess strong video production skills.
Working knowledge of camera, lighting and audio gear, and techniques is a plus.
Possess excellent communication, organization and time management skills.
Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments.