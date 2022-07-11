We're Hiring Generic

Your Hometown Stations is hiring a highly motivated and creative individual to help produce TV and Web commercials. This position will be responsible for the creative production of on-air spots and digital marketing as well as special projects.

 Why Hometown Stations is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture 
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

 What you will do: 

  • Work closely with the Sales Department to write, shoot and edit content for clients in the greater Lima area.
  • Go on location to shoot video and record audio for projects
  • Assist News Department with on air programming both in studio and on location. Specifically running of cameras & mic up guests.
  • Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time.
  • Push the creative envelope while adhering to branding and/or client given guidelines.

 What you will bring:

  • Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed.
  • Must have a valid driver’s license.
  • Strong non-linear editing experience.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience with the Adobe Creative Suite (specifically Premiere, After Effects & Photoshop).
  • Possess strong video production skills.
  • Working knowledge of camera, lighting and audio gear, and techniques is a plus.
  • Possess excellent communication, organization and time management skills.
  • Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments.

To apply for this position, please visit: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=28944&company=cablesystem

