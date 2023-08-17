Your Hometown Lima Stations is looking for a Digital Director to oversee the digital revenue efforts of Hometown Stations by strategizing, presenting, and overseeing all processes related to client digital recommendations and campaigns.
Why WLIO is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
This position is responsible for coordinating with BCI Media or leading the training and education of HTS sellers and other key stakeholders with regard to various functions and products necessary to achieve revenue and audience goals.
Job responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Work with local sales to conduct proper CNA’s with clients and ascertain their digital marketing needs
- Working with BCI Media and/or Third Parties , to prepare digital solutions for local businesses.
- Manage the on-boarding process with Account Executives for their advertisers and work with Ad Ops to ensure on-time campaign launches.
- Periodically review client campaigns with Ad Ops to help ensure campaigns are optimized towards declared KPI’s.
- Review campaign analytics on a regular basis with BCI Media, local sellers and/or clients.
- Work with local sellers to retain local digital customers and grow digital revenues annually.
- Ensure support staff maintains appropriate knowledge of all platform interfaces in order to support all digital sales efforts.
Position Qualifications:
- 3 years of digital campaign planning and/or management experience
- 2 years’ experience with display, SEM/PPC and social advertising and management
- 2 years’ experience with various website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
- Supervisory/management experience preferred
- Experienced in creating strategic digital marketing plans
- Ability to make edits to digital ads and websites
- Knowledge of Google Ad Manager
- Must have well-developed presentation skills and be able to relay digital concepts in a variety of settings.
To apply for this position, please visit https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=30465&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.