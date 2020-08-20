Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.
Your Hometown Stations, a terrestrial broadcast television station with ABC, CBS, FOX & NBC affiliates located in Lima, Ohio, is seeking an Information Technology Specialist to assist the Information Technology Manager, as directed, by performing ongoing, day-to-day maintenance of the company’s multi-platform systems with an emphasis on network engineering. The IT Specialist will provide general and technical support assistance to users of the company's local, wireless, Internet and Intranet networks. The position will also help to ensure stable operation of computer systems and services, including monitoring and supporting of servers.
RESPONSIBILITIES / ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
Desktop / End User Support
• Setting-up and upgrading computer systems for end users
• Perform regular installations and updates for IT hardware and software systems
• Upgrade and maintain computer anti-virus on the network to ensure data security and protection
• Troubleshoot and resolve computer and other IT equipment problems and malfunctions
• Provide troubleshooting for web browsers, Microsoft Office Suites, and other hardware and software applications
• Provide end user application training as needed
• Provide IT support and service to end users
Network / Infrastructure Support
• Perform regular installations and updates for network hardware and software systems
• Provide day-to-day server support to improve workflow
• Manage regular backup, storage, and retrieval functions of critical data
• Maintain and troubleshoot network printers, network firewalls, network servers, and other company networked systems
• Troubleshoot and resolve network equipment problems and malfunctions
• Manage administration of user accounts including email, remote access, etc.
• Maintain and troubleshoot LAN/WAN connectivity issues
• Monitor information technology systems for proper operation and working conditions
• Identify and resolve technical issues to reduce downtime
Policy / Procedure / Strategy
• Assist with planning, implementing, and documentation of IT policies and procedures
• Assist with planning and implementation of network / infrastructure growth
• Assist with aligning business strategy with IT strategy
Education & Experience
• Degree in computer/information technology and/or commensurate work experience desired
• Vendor issued network certifications (such as CompTIA Network+) desired
• Experience with SMB networking technologies
• Windows server 2008 / 2008 R2 / 2012 (including Active Directory & Group Policies)
• Windows 7 / 10
• Microsoft Office 365
Successful candidate will possess
• Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues as required
• Ability to absorb and retain information quickly
• Ability to present ideas in user-friendly language
• Exceptional written and oral communication skills
• Exceptional interpersonal skills, with a focus on rapport-building, listening, and questioning skills
• Strong documentation skills
• Highly self-motivated and directed
• Keen attention to detail
• Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
• Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
• Exceptional customer service orientation
• Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Must be able to work extended / flexible hours / varying weekend, holiday and overnight on-call as necessary
Must be able to lift and transport moderately heavy objects, such as computers and peripherals
To apply, please click on the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23699&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.